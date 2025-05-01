Ryan Day's Relationship With Ohio State Fans Has Changed, But Pressure Will Always Be There
There was a point near the end of the 2024 season when Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was on the thinnest of thin ice. He'd just lost to the Michigan Wolverines at home, for the fourth-straight time.
Yes, the Buckeyes were a College Football Playoff contender, but few expected OSU to make a run.
The Buckeyes dug deep and went on a run for the ages, though. From suffering the embarrassment of another defeat at the hands of Michigan to hoisting the CFP National Championship trophy after beating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame. It was quite the turnaround for Day and the Buckeyes.
From the fanbase wanting him fired (or worse) to the fanbase celebrating another championship win, Day recently revealed on the College GameDay Podcast that there's one sentiment that now rings true, and that's excitement.
"They’re excited. They’re excited about the season. The biggest feedback no matter where we are, whether we’re in Ohio or across the country is people just say, ‘Thank you,'” Day explained. "You know, thanks for the season. Thanks for the memories. Thanks for sticking with the team and the resilience, and there’s just so many things that they have great memories over.”
Day ushered the team past that Michigan loss and to a legendary CFP run, so yes, OSU fans do have a lot to thank him for.
Don't think this is anything but a honeymoon for Day and the Buckeyes, though, because the pressure is already on to do it again. And again. And again.
That's just the way things are in Columbus, and Day knows that better than most. The Buckeyes got right back to work this spring, and when the 2025 season rolls around, there's going to be expectations that they start off with a bang by beating Texas. Speaking of expectations, even the high of a championship win may not be able to protect Day if he loses to Michigan for a fifth-straight time.
You can bet he's enjoying the honeymoon period now, because in a few months, he'll be right back in the OSU pressure cooker.