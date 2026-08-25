Ryan Day Says He’s ‘Pissed off About Everybody’ Ahead of Ohio State’s Season Opener

Ryan Day spent much of this week’s press conference highlighting the positives from Ohio State’s fall camp. He praised the Buckeyes’ offensive line depth and said the wide receiver depth is “way better than it was last year, in my opinion.”

But when Day was pressed about how happy he was, he joked, “I'm not happy about it at all. Let me change my total tune if that's what you got out of this. I'm pissed off about everybody."

Why is Day so “pissed off?”

Unsettled roster leaves questions unanswered

Despite the positive reviews throughout fall camp, Day said the team is still “nowhere near where we need to be.”

When it comes to the offensive line, Day said they haven't made final decisions on the starting five. The current group is trending toward Luke Montgomery, Carson Hinzman and Austin Siereveld inside with Ian Moore and Phillip Daniels at tackle, but they're still evaluating it.

The backup quarterback behind Julian Sayin has also not been decided. Day said the competition will continue through the week and they may even give contenders Tavien St. Clair and Luke Fahey reps with the first team to evaluate them.

While Day has praised the Buckeyes’ depth along the defensive line, he said they still want players to “emerge as starters.”

Ryan Day jokes he’s “pissed off about everybody” during Monday’s press conference ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8QTUmVM9yT — Hanna Williford (@hanna_williford) August 25, 2026

Limiting penalties remains a concern

One area Day specifically pointed to as needing improvement was Ohio State’s discipline after seeing too many penalties in the Buckeyes’ scrimmage.

“I think we have a chance to be a smart team, but we have to be a disciplined team,” Day said. “And the first step to being a championship team is to not beat yourself.”

Limiting penalties will be especially crucial against what Day called a “monstrous” schedule, which includes Week 2 at Texas, road games against Indiana and USC and home matchups against Oregon and Michigan.

“We cannot beat ourselves early in the season,” Day said. “So we are going to be all over that part of it. There’s a lot of areas that we gotta improve in fast.”

51 new players create another challenge

With 51 new players on Ohio State’s roster, Day said integrating the newcomers has presented a challenge for the coaching staff.

“We have 51 new guys,” Day said. “So there’s a lot of unknown … we know what’s coming here, and there’s gonna be storms along the way. But I think our guys have the right attitude.”

He also commended the veteran players and seven captains for their leadership in helping integrate the newcomers into the team’s culture, tradition and Buckeye standard.

Day might not be happy yet, but his concerns haven't overshadowed the progress he's seen throughout camp. Week 1 against Ball State will provide the first true measuring stick for just how far the Buckeyes have come.