Ryan Day Shares His Vision for Ohio State Football
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in position to have a very bright future.
Just how bright could the next few months be for the Buckeyes? Head coach Ryan Day says he cannot help but think of all his team could accomplish this season and in the near future.
"I have this vision in my head of us holding up the national championship or celebrating against the team up north and everyone in Buckeye Nation, 12 million strong, singing the fight song," Day said.
Ohio State fans would be more than happy if Day's vision became a reality. The last few seasons have been rough, though they may not appear that way to other programs.
To start, the Buckeyes have had several teams worthy of competing for a national championship. It might be hard to believe, but Ohio State's last title trophy will turn ten years old this season.
The only time the Buckeyes have even played for a national title since their triumph in 2015 was in 2021. Ohio State, the No. 3 seed, was routed 52-24 by the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.
A return to the title game would be a welcomed change for Buckeyes fans, especially if it ended with a new piece of hardware.
The other element of Day's vision involves getting back on track against the Michigan Wolverines, also known as "the team up north."
Ohio State had its 11-game winning streak against their rivals snapped in 2021. The Wolverines turned that victory into two more in each of the following years as well.
It is hard to predict which of those outcomes Buckeye Nation would rather prefer if they had to choose only one. However, the mood in Columbus will get a major facelift if either of the two pieces of Day's vision come to fruition.