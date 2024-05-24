WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes Drop Trailer for College Football 25 Video Game
The Ohio State Buckeyes remain one of the most talked-about teams in college football and as a result, will likely be one of the most-played teams when the highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game drops later this summer.
To add to the hype, Ohio State released a Buckeyes-themed trailer for the game that includes some audio from former OSU head coach Jim Tressel.
"I can't believe God gave me a chance to be a Buckeye," Tressel says.
Take a look at the trailer:
Ohio State transfer running back Quinshon Judkins already made an appearance on the deluxe cover of the game, but the team had another player that was certainly worthy of that spot as well.
The Buckeyes landed elite Alabama safety Caleb Downs earlier this offseason, highlighting the transfer class alongside Judkins, the former Ole Miss star. Elsewhere on the roster, the departure of Kyle McCord left the team looking for a QB early in the offseason, but that void was filled quickly by Kansas State transfer Will Howard, who brings four years of experience to the position.
Ohio State also added five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith, who’s expected to immediately contribute next season as arguably the best freshman in the country. Considering that he’s not usually the first one brought up when discussing the roster is a great sign for Buckeye fans that have a loaded roster to cheer for -- and play as -- once again.
College Football 25 will officially release on Friday, July 19.