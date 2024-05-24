Oregon Ducks Planning 'Blackout' vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Oregon Ducks will be welcoming the Ohio Buckeyes to Autzen Stadium in one of the most anticipated games of the college football season.
And they're going to make it special.
Oregon will be hosting a "blackout" game when they face off against Ohio State Oct. 12 in Eugene.
Oregon is the only former PAC 12 team on the schedule for the Buckeyes next season. According to FanDuel FanDuel Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are 1.5-point favorites as they travel to the West Coast.
A team known for its flashy colorways, the Ducks brought out black jerseys three times last season and won all those games.
Although the Buckeyes haven't announced any color schemes of their own for this season, if the last couple of seasons have revealed anything, it's that they will likely have another specialty color theme for a game this season.
Last season, Ohio State had a "Scarlet the 'Shoe" game and requested fans wear scarlet gear — the Buckeyes did the same in 2022. Also two seasons ago, Ohio State hosted a "blackout" game of their own against Wisconsin, which was deemed a resounding success.
But for now, the Scarlet and Gray have to focus on who their next playcaller will be — with a still large group of five quarterbacks, Ryan Day and Corey Dennis have some decisions to make on who will be their leader for the upcoming season.
Last year, former Buckeye Kyle McCord wasn't decided as the full-time starter until week 3; now, with Devin Brown competing yet again, alongside transfer Will Howard, sophomore Lincoln Kienholz, and freshmen Air Noland and Julian Sayin, there are more attributes to look at.