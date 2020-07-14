BuckeyesNow
TBT Reflection: Looking Back at 2019 Elam Ending, Carmen's Crew Victory

Adam Prescott

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new champion will be crowned Tuesday night in The Basketball Tournament’s (TBT) seventh-annual event, as 2019 runner-up Golden Eagles will take on Sideline Cancer at Nationwide Arena.

Aired live on ESPN, the game will decide a $1 million winner-take-all prize after the 24-team bracket has been dwindled to just a pair of deserving squads. Golden Eagles (Marquette alumni) will look to finally get over the hump while No. 22 seed Sideline Cancer, featuring a variety of players, hopes to finish off a Cinderella run for its great cause.

TBT’s finale will also, as usual, feature the unique Elam Ending format across the final four minutes. At the first dead-ball whistle under the 4:00 media timeout, the game clock turns off and eight points is added to the score of whichever team is leading. That number becomes the target score, and the first team to reach it wins.

The idea was created by Nick Elam, a die-hard basketball fan that used to be a middle school principal in Ohio and is now a professor at Ball State University.

Last year, Ohio State alumni team Carmen’s Crew won the entire 64-team tournament that culminated with a 66-60 triumph over the Golden Eagles. Here, we take a quick look back at what transpired in the Elam Ending:

A one-possession game the entire fourth quarter ultimately led to target score of 66, with Carmen’s Crew leading 58-57 and calling timeout at 3:57 on the clock.

* Jamil Wilson put the Golden Eagles ahead 60-58 with a three-pointer, but that would be their last scoring.

* Jeff Gibbs rattled off four-straight points for Carmen’s Crew, converted two free throws and then finishing a layup off a pass from Aaron Craft.

* A defensive steal and breakaway layup from Jon Diebler ran the lead to 64-60. Neither team was able to convert a bucket over the next couple of possessions, which included a pair of desperation three-pointers from Golden Eagles.

William Buford, soon-to-be named MVP, eventually sealed the deal after being fouled. He promptly stepped to the line, connected on both attempts, and registered a $2 million payday for his club.

Who will make the winning bucket tonight?! Tune in beginning at 7 p.m.

Carmen-Crew-TBT-2019-Final
