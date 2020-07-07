COLUMBUS, Ohio – See below for the entire 2020 Carmen’s Crew roster that will attempt to defend The Basketball Tournament (TBT) crown! Ohio State’s alumni group hits the floor at Nationwide Arena tomorrow at 4 p.m.

David Lighty (Ohio State, 2006-11): This veteran leader, posting game-highs in minutes (32) and points (17) in last year’s TBT final, also played in the national championship game for the Buckeyes in 2007. A consistent presence, the 32-year old appeared in a school record 157 games for OSU and has enjoyed a decade-long run overseas. Lighty recently extended his contract with ASVEL Basket in France to 2024.

Aaron Craft (Ohio State, 2010-14): OSU’s all-time leader in career assists (694) and steals (337), this floor general was named to last year’s TBT All-Tournament Team after ranking third amongst all players in steals per game. A defensive menace at point guard, he spent the last five years in Italy and will likely be playing his final professional basketball before taking on medical school.

Jon Diebler (Ohio State, 2007-11): The Big Ten’s career leader in three pointers made, at 374, this sharpshooter started 115 consecutive games for the Buckeyes since his sophomore year and remains the OHSAA’s all-time leader scorer with 3,208 points. Diebler has spent most of his pro career in Turkey before taking this past year off to welcome the birth of twins.

William Buford (Ohio State, 2008-12): The reigning TBT Most Valuable Player averaged nearly 18 points throughout last year’s event before culminating with the winning free throws. A 3x All-Big Ten performer, he was briefly with the Minnesota Timberwolves after college before spending time in the D-League and now overseas. One of the best pure scorers this tournament will see, once again.

Jeff Gibbs (Otterbein, 1999-2002): The ageless wonder turns 40 YEARS OLD in August, but don’t let the Columbus product and former Division III National Player of the Year fool you. He led Otterbein to the 2002 national championship, with 25 points and 25 rebounds in the title game, before a stellar career overseas. Gibbs has one year left on his deal in Japan, where he has achieved just about everything.

Dallas Lauderdale (Ohio State, 2007-11): Back to the court after coaching last season, this rim protector down low has spent time in Poland along with various stints across NBA training camps, summer leagues and D-League clubs.

DeShaun Thomas (Ohio State, 2010-13): The lefty started 76 games across his final two years, helping OSU reach that 2012 Final Four and ultimately averaging 19.8 ppg as a junior. Thomas was drafted 58th overall by the San Antonio Spurs, has played for the Developmental League and also at various spots overseas. An absolute bucket.

Demetri McCamey (Illinois, 2007-11): A high-school teammate of Evan Turner, McCamey joined Carmen’s Crew last year and is back once again. This 3x All-Big Ten selection, a dangerous spot-up shooter, has spent time with multiple professional leagues.

Lenzelle Smith Jr. (Ohio State, 2010-14): A new addition to the squad, he won over 100 games at OSU and averaged 11 points per outing as a senior. The left-handed swingman has spent the past six years overseas, most recently between Greece and Israel.

Malik Dime (Washington, 2015-17): A late add, the Senegal native attended high school in Columbus at Walnut Ridge before ultimately spending two years at Indian Hills CC. He transferred to Washington as a junior, played alongside future No. 1 NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz, and has since played overseas.

* Jared Sullinger (GM/head coach)

* Evan Turner (GM/assistant coach)

* Leon Rodgers (assistant coach)

