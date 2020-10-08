SI.com
No Sophomore Slump for Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin

Adam Prescott

Just as he did last fall as a rookie, former Ohio State product Terry McLaurin has gotten his NFL season off to another fast start.

The 6-foot, 209-pound wide receiver is not only continuing to lead the Washington Football Team in the aerial game, but ranks as one of the league’s top wideouts statistically through the first month of his “sophomore campaign.”

Currently, McLaurin ranks fifth across the entire NFL in receiving yards (387) and leads all players at his position with 200 yards after the catch. “Turbo Terry,” who ran a blazing 4.36 at the NFL Combine in the 40-yard dash, ranks only behind Alvin Kamara in the YAC category. He has two 100-yard outings so far this season.

McLaurin has 26 catches (on 39 targets) and one TD right now for Washington, which won its opener against the Philadelphia Eagles before losing three-straight games. As a result, McLaurin’s former college teammate, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, was recently benched in favor of backup Kyle Allen moving forward.

Terry-McLaurin-Washington-Eagles

It will be interesting to see the collaboration between Allen (coming over this past offseason from Carolina) and McLaurin, who had such a built-in connection with Haskins. It was a dynamic that helped McLaurin post 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

Any QB change likely shouldn’t impact McLaurin too much, as he is clearly the No. 1 wideout for a position group that also features Dontrelle Inman, Steven Sims Jr. and tight end Logan Thomas.

McLaurin, who was barely ranked inside the top 250 nationally as a recruit coming out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, worked his way to becoming a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He erupted for 125 receiving yards in his professional debut and maintained solid production despite missing time with both a concussion and hamstring injury.

He contributed 64 catches for 1,137 yards and 17 TD’s across his final two years in Columbus, helping Ohio State win multiple Big Ten crowns.

