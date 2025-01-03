Texas Coach Gets Brutally Honest on Ohio State Matchup
The Ohio State Buckeyes look like a buzzsaw at the moment, and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is well aware of that fact.
Ohio State will be facing Texas in the Cotton Bowl next Friday with a trip to the National Championship Game on the line, and Sarkisian understands that the Longhorns are big underdogs.
The Buckeyes have opened as 5.5-point favorites over Texas, which actually seems like a rather slim margin considering what they just did to the previously undefeated Oregon Ducks.
But keep in mind: the Cotton Bowl will actually be played in Arlington, so the Longhorns technically have homefield advantage.
Still, it will be difficult to find anyone outside of the Lone Star State actually picking Texas in this game, and Sarkisian knows that.
“I need Longhorn Nation to show out in Arlington. We're going to need everything we’ve got to try to win this game," Sarkisian said, via Eleven Warriors. "Clearly, we're massive underdogs. Nobody's going to give us a shot. So we're going to need all that we can to try to win this game.”
The Longhorns are one of the best teams in the country, but they don't quite match Ohio State in terms of raw talent.
We saw the Buckeyes' scary talent on display in the Rose Bowl, when they jumped out to a 34-0 lead against Oregon and ultimately came away with a 41-21 victory.
Meanwhile, Texas nearly lost to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl, surviving in a double-overtime thriller.
Of course, stranger things have happened on the football field, so Ohio State absolutely cannot take the Longhorns lightly.