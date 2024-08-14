These Five Ohio State Buckeyes Stars Landed On This Prestigious List
The Ohio State Buckeyes are widely viewed as one of the most talented teams in college football. Heck, many people that Ohio State boasts the best roster in the country, period.
So, it should come as no surprise that the Buckeyes dominated ESPN's preseason All-America team.
Safety Caleb Downs, running back Quinshon Judkins, guard Donovan Jackson, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams and cornerback Denzel Burke all made the list.
Downs was the only one from the group who made the first team, while the other four Ohio State stars all made the second team.
The Buckeyes were tied with the Alabama Crimson Tide in terms of representation, as Alabama also had five players littered across the All-America team.
However, three of the Crimson Tide's players made the first team.
This further demonstrates just how loaded Ohio State is heading into 2024, and also puts that much more pressure on head coach Ryan Day to get it done this year.
The Buckeyes are opening the season ranked second in the AP's top-25 poll behind the Georgia Bulldogs, who, by the way, landed four players on ESPN's list (three first-teamers).
Ohio State is looking to snap a couple of major droughts this coming season.
First of all, the Buckeyes have lost three straight games to archrival Michigan and are aiming to rekindle the days where they dominated the Big Ten matchup. Prior to Ohio State's current three-game losing streak, the Buckeyes had won eight consecutive meetings with the Wolverines.
Second, Ohio State is attempting to win its first national championship since the 2014-15 campaign.