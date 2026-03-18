TCU vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 1st Round

The opening game of the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 is a fascinating game between the TCU Horned Frogs from the Big 12 and the Ohio State Buckeyes from the Big Ten.

Both teams have had some great wins in a tough conference this season, but both have had some baffling losses throughout the 2025-26 campaign. There's also some star power in this game between David Punch of TCU and Bruce Thornton of Ohio State.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this tournament-opener.

TCU vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

TCU +2.5 (-105)

Ohio State -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

TCU +132

Ohio State -160

Total

OVER 146.5 (-110)

UNDER 146.5 (-110)

TCU vs. Ohio State How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 19

Game Time: 12:15 pm ET

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBS

TCU Record: 22-11

Ohio State Record: 21-12

TCU vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

TCU is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

TCU is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games as an underdog

Ohio State is 5-0 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 4-1 in Ohio State's last five games

TCU vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch

David Punch, F - TCU Horned Frogs

Keep an eye on David Punch, who is coming into the NCAA Tournament red-hot, recording a combined 50 points, 17 rebounds, and six blocks in his two conference tournament games. He's a menace on both sides of the court, averaging 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. His matchup against Bruce Thornton is going to be fascinating on Thursday afternoon.

TCU vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick

TCU is an underrated team coming into the NCAA Tournament. The Horned Frogs finished sixth in the best conference in college basketball this season. They have wins over the likes of Wisconsin, Florida, Texas Tech, and Iowa State, proving they can not only hang with the best teams in the country but also beat them out.

Ohio State has been playing some great basketball down the stretch, but the Buckeyes rank just 174th in defensive efficiency, which is a red flag when it comes to facing a TCU team that ranks 47th in that metric, despite having to play some of the best offenses in the country.

The better defensive team that played in the better conference, getting 2.5 points seems like the right bet to place.

Picks: TCU +2.5 (-105)

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