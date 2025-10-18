Three takeaways from the Buckeyes shutout win over Wisconsin
Another blowout win and another shutout for the best team in all of college football.
You don’t get a performance like this unless every single player does their job. That’s exactly what the Buckeyes did once again. Here are three takeaways from the 34-0 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.
1. Three Buckeyes could themselves taken in the top 10 in the next NFL draft
There are realistic three Buckeyes who could hear their names called within the first 10 picks of the upcoming NFL draft based on their play so far this year.
The obvious one is Caleb Downs. The All-American has been slotted as a top 10 pick since the offseason, and he’s playing great once again. He’s the Buckeyes best player in coverage and racked up five tackles in the win, a team-high.
He’s the best safety in college football and should be a lock to be the first defensive player off the board.
Avrell Reese is another guy as he’s been playing his butt off all season long. The linebacker is a leader of the best front seven in all of football, and an explosive play waiting to happen every single game.
Reese racked up another sack and several TFLs. He was a key piece in holding the Wisconsin offense to very little rushing success, and just proves he’s the top linebacker in the nation every week.
The final guy who could go early is Carnell Tate. NFL teams seemingly made a mistake last year, letting Emeka Egbuka fall in the draft after being overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith.
They won’t let that happen again. Tate has been a stud for the Buckeyes. Smith draws the majority of coverage assignments, but Tate is proving defenses can’t just ignore him. Tate had nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown two weeks ago, 41 yards last week against a rank Illinois team and now he hauled in six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns this week.
He is every bit as explosive as a wide receiver who deserves to go top 10. He continued to prove that, and NFL teams should see that this time.
2. Julian Sayin should really be in Heisman discussion
This may have been the best game of Julian Sayin’s career. It feels like every week he’s setting new personal bests.
He threw 394 yards and four touchdowns in the win, completing passes at an 85% rate.
He’s been electric all season long. He’s the most accurate quarterback in football, leading the nation in completion percentage, and PFF has him as the highest rated quarterback.
He continues to be elite, and while it helps having elite wide receivers and an offensive lineman, he’s still the guy that has to make it all work.
The offense looks significantly better when it runs through him and not the running game. He’s shown he’s the key to this offense, and should be in serious discussion to win the hardware to show it.
3. The defense did what it should against an injured Wisconsin offense
The Badgers came into this game with injuries plagueing the offense. They were missing two running backs already, and lost a third during the game.
Ohio State claims to have the best defense around, and they needed to prove it today. They did just that.
The Badgers were held to just 144 total yards, with a large chunk of that coming on the final drive of the game against the Buckeyes backups.
This wasn’t a statement win for the Buckeyes defense, this was the expectation. They dominated a weak Wisconsin offense, and showed that they really are the best defense around.
The defense needs to keep their foot on the pedal all year long, and fans can expect a similar outcome.