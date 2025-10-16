Ryan Day makes bold statement about star defensive back Caleb Downs
Standing at the midway point of the regular season, the Buckeyes' defense has been the main driver behind their No. 1 overall ranking.
During Wednesday’s media availability, head coach Ryan Day broke down the edginess and competitiveness of the secondary, making a big statement about safety Caleb Downs.
“That’s why Caleb is such a special player, and the best defensive player in the country,” Day said.
They were powerful words from the head coach of the top team in the nation, but the numbers and play on the field back up the claim.
The All-American has produced 28 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception through six games.
Not only do his numbers show off his versatility, but he has also helped contain mobile quarterbacks this season, such as Demond Williams Jr. of Washington and Luke Altmyer of Illinois.
“Caleb is the man that makes it all happen,” Day said.
Downs and junior breakout linebacker Arvell Reese were both defensive players named to the Associated Press’ midseason first-team All-America list.
The swagger that the junior safety has brought to the Buckeyes’ defense ever since his arrival in 2024 has been infectious to the rest of the group. Day highlighted some of the traits that stand out to him.
“We all see what Caleb does on the field, but a big part of the success we have is Caleb’s presence on the field,” Day said. “In communicating, getting everybody on the same page and building confidence around him.”
It goes back to his time at Alabama during his freshman season, the last time legendary head coach Nick Saban coached the Crimson Tide.
Day was not the only person to talk about the kind of leader Downs is, Saban also did late last season on an episode of “College GameDay.”
“[Downs] is one of the most complete people I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach,” Saban said. “He’s a great person. He’s a great student. He’s a phenomenal football player.”
It reinforces the fact that Downs stands out not only because of his play on the field, but because of how he makes everyone else around him better.
“That’s one of the things that has gone unrecognized a little bit,” Day said. “I know not to me and our staff, or our players.”
With cornerbacks Jermaine Matthews Jr. and Devin Sanchez being thrust into roles with more playing time, Downs, along with linebacker Sonny Styles, helped guide the younger defensive players early on.
“When you take a guy like Caleb, or a guy like Sonny, that have played and can lead and communicate and build confidence with the confidence around them, those are the things you don’t see,” Day said.
Downs is rated as the No. 2 player on Pro Football Focus’ big board for the 2026 NFL Draft and will continue to show why down the stretch as the Buckeyes hunt to go back-to-back.
“His impact is felt not just with his play, but also the impact he has on those around him,” Day said.