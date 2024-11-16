WATCH: Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Sets Up TD With Electrifying Play
Early on in the Ohio State Buckeyes' game against the Northwestern Wildcats, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith appeared to have made a spectacular one-handed catch for a touchdown.
Unfortunately, the play was overturned.
But Smith was not to be deterred.
On Ohio State's first possession of the second half, Smith took a beautiful throw from quarterback Will Howard down the seam and turned on the jets.
Smith flew down the field for a 68-yard reception, setting up a Howard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate to give the Buckeyes a 28-7 lead.
First, check out the burst by Smith.
Then, watch Tate snare his second touchdown grab of the game.
This is just the latest incredible sequence by Smith.
Not many knew what to expect from the freshman phenom entering the season. After all, it's rare that first-year pass-catchers actually make a significant impact. Just ask Marvin Harrison Jr.
However, there was plenty of buzz surrounding Smith.
Many labeled the 18-year-old the best wide receiver prospect in Ohio State history, and some called him the best receiver prospect to ever grace the gridiron, period.
On the season overall, Smith has hauled in 49 receptions for 865 yards and nine touchdowns. He has made numerous unbelievable catches, including multiple one-handed grabs.
Smith is part of a Buckeyes receiving corps that is arguably the best in the nation. The trio also includes senior wide out Emeka Egbuka and the aforementioned Tate, who is a sophomore.
Ohio State has finally broken this game open after a slow start.