Ryan Day Worries NIL Era Could Leave Players Struggling After Football Ends

During an appearance on Josh Pate’s College Football Show, Ryan Day delivered one of his most thoughtful discussions yet about NIL, social media, and the long-term impact modern college football could have on young athletes.

Day made it clear he is not anti-NIL. In fact, he praised the opportunities today’s players now have because of the money flowing through the sport.

“I think college football’s never been more exciting,” Day said. “And I think when you look at the amount of money that it’s generating, it’s great to see coaches, players getting their share of that.”

Day specifically referenced Ohio State stars like Julian Sayin, Kenyatta Jackson, and Jeremiah Smith while discussing the impact players now have on communities and fan bases.

Day believes players deserve compensation but wants adults to help athletes properly manage success at such a young age.

“These guys get more attention now than they’ve ever had before,” Day said. “When they post something, there’s millions of people looking at that. That comes with a price.”

According to Day, the combination of NIL money, social media, and nonstop public attention creates a level of pressure previous generations never experienced.

“I saw something recently that our young people process more information now than somebody would in the 1700s in a whole lifetime,” Day said. “The number of followers, the amount of people that follow this game because of the excitement, because of how powerful the game is, it’s a lot coming at them fast."

He pointed to the emotional and mental challenges that can come with young athletes suddenly becoming public figures.

“There’s a reason why you don’t drive until you’re 16 years old,” Day said. “There’s a reason why you don’t vote until you’re 18. There’s a reason why you’re not allowed to drink alcohol until you’re 21.”

According to Day, that reality places a major obligation on parents, coaches, and mentors to help players understand the long-term importance of financial responsibility and perspective.

“It’s our job as coaches and as teachers and as adults to help them recognize that,” Day said.

The head coach admitted one of his biggest concerns involves players making significant money early in life, only to struggle years later once football ends.

“Football is going to be over at some point,” Day said. “And when football’s over, they need to figure out the next part of their life...if they haven’t made the right decisions, if they haven’t invested the money the right way…they’re going to be down the road 40 years old working 45 hours a week for a job and a pay that they think they’re above."

Still, Day stressed NIL can become an incredible advantage for athletes if handled correctly.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for them to set themselves up for the rest of their lives.”