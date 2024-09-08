WATCH: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Throws First Career TD
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is on the board.
The freshman signal-caller threw the first touchdown of his career on Saturday night, tossing a five-yard score to tight end Bennett Christian during Ohio State's blowout win over the Western Michigan Broncos.
Sayin was a top recruit and is a true freshman. At just 19 years old, he is highly regarded thanks to his immense talent and could very well be the Buckeyes' quarterback of the future.
However, Sayin is just third on the depth chart behind Will Howard and Devin Brown, so he won't get a chance to see much of the field this season unless Ohio State is routing another squad. Like against Western Michigan.
After Howard went 18-for-26 with 292 yards and a touchdown as well as punching in a rushing score versus the Broncos, he was relieved by Brown, who stepped in and went 5-for-5 with 57 yards.
With the game completely out of reach, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day gave Sayin a shot, and the youngster turned around and made it worth his while.
Ohio State looked a heck of a lot better against Western Michigan than it did during its season opener versus the Akron Zips.
While the Buckeyes actually fell behind 3-0 to Akron last weekend and did not score until the 2:44 mark of the first quarter, they dominated from the opening whistle in Week 2.
Ohio State has gotten off to a 2-0 start and will host the Marshall Thundering Herd next Saturday.