Why Carnell Tate’s 40-Yard Dash Time Is Already Being Overblown

Carnell Tate arrived in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine ready to showcase the talents that make him one of this year’s most promising wide receiver prospects.

Not only was Tate going to be under the microscope during on-field drills, where he would showcase his route-running ability and catch radius, but NFL scouts also wanted to see how his on-field speed stacked up against a deep class of highly rated wide receivers.

As of this past week, mock drafts for April’s NFL Draft have pegged Tate as a top 10 pick, with projections ranging from fifth overall to as low as twelfth. This weekend was his chance to cement that top 10 status, but he now faces criticism over his 40-yard dash time.

Some teams reportedly had Tate’s official time slower than his listed 4.52.

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, a potential top 10 pick, was timed by several NFL executives and GMs on Saturday with a 40 time in the range of 4.45-4.47 seconds.



Although the combine registers official times, teams always conduct their own timing, and those measurements with some…

Tate’s Combine Concern

There’s no question Carnell Tate has the kind of speed that will translate in the NFL, even with an official 4.52 that fell short of some scouts’ expectations. But the debate over whether that time should be a concern has created new questions about how teams stack him up against the rest of this year’s receiver class.

The 10 fastest 40-yard dash times all fell between 4.26 and 4.35 seconds, and six of those belonged to wide receivers—none of whom are projected as first-round picks.

Between Carnell Tate and the other four wide receiver prospects that are projected to be selected in the first round, Tate was the only one that participated in the 40-yard dash. Arizona’s Jordyn Tyson, USC’s Makai Lemon, and Washington’s Denzel Boston did not run, so the criticism of Tate’s time doesn’t hold much merit as he holds that over the other listed receivers.

Tate’s Time Comparison

Looking at Carnell Tate’s 40-yard dash time in comparison to some of the NFL’s greatest wide receivers to ever play the game provides some insight as to why it should not be seen as a negative for him to post a 4.52 or slower official time.

Two Hall of Fame receivers posted slower times than Tate: Cardinal's legend Larry Fitzgerald (4.63 at the 2003 Combine) and 49ers icon Jerry Rice. Fitzgerald went on to become one of the game’s most reliable targets ever, with 11 Pro Bowl nods, nine 1,000-yard seasons, and a Super Bowl run in 2009.

Rice also fueled the 49ers' dynasty through the '80s and '90s, posting a 4.71 40 time before cementing his status as arguably the greatest receiver ever. He captured three Super Bowls with San Francisco, earned 13 Pro Bowl nods, and notched 14 1,000-yard seasons.

Carnell Tate will undoubtedly go early in the first round of the NFL Draft. With plenty of time before April, he can further build his profile as the next Ohio State star wide receiver in the NFL.