What To Make of Carnell Tate’s 40-Time at the NFL Scouting Combine

All teams in search of help at the wideout position had their eyes glued on Ohio State’s Carnell Tate on Friday, waiting to see if the former Buckeye standout could strengthen his case as the top wide receiver prospect during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Tate didn’t disappoint.

In what was perhaps the most important question mark regarding Tate, he answered with identical 4.54 unofficial times on both his attempts at the 40 yards before getting an official time of 4.53 seconds, showing all 32 NFL teams that he's fast enough.

Tate entered the event reportedly considered by most teams the top prospect at the wideout position, a debate that also includes USC’s Makai Lemon and Arizona State Jordyn Tyson. Lemon chose not to run at the Combine, while Tyson couldn't because of injury.

However, after a breakout season that included 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games this past season for Ohio State, some were still wondering if Tate had enough top-end speed to lock up his position as the premier wideout available for the 2026 NFL Draft.

What does Carnell Tate's 4.53 time mean for the 2026 NFL Draft?

The Buckeye standout is widely considered the best route runner, and the best at contested catches among the trio of top prospects. He routinely tracks the ball efficiently, and possesses trustworthy hands. While he's never been considered a burner, Tate showed today he possess enough speed to warrant a high pick.

Sure, a 4.4 would've been better, but this is no disaster.

Historically, 40 times serve more of an indicator of projected draft status than future success. Among some of the most successful wide receivers still in the league, Davante Adams ran a 4.56 40 at the 2014 Combine, the same event where Mike Evans clocked a 4.53. One year before, DeAndre Hopkins managed a 4.57 time at the 2013 Combine. That was the same exact time clocked by Antonio Brown at the 2010 event. More recently, Cooper Kupp ran a 4.62 at the 2017 Combine.

On the other hand, the list of burners with 4.30 speed of betters who flamed out quickly in the NFL is extremely long.

Tate also measured over 6 feet 2 and weighed in at 192 pounds. His hands measured 10 1/4 inches, his arms were measured at 31 3/4 inches and displayed a wingspan of 78 inches.

Where will Carnell Tate end up being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Tate is not only being discussed as one of five potential first rounders for Ohio State, but also one of four possible Buckeye draftees with a high likelihood of going within the first 10 picks. That would tie an NFL Draft record for most players picked in the Top-10 of any year, ever.

Tate has met with the New York Jets, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, according to the wideout himself, during the event in Indianapolis.

Tate has tight connections with former Buckeyes on most of the teams he met, including Garrett Wilson with the Jets, Terry McLaurin with the Commanders, Chris Olave with the Saints and Will Howard with the Steelers. During his media availability, he also mentioned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Emeka Egbuka, Arizona Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. and Seattle Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba as former teammates with whom he’d love to play again.

Nonetheless, Tate also seemed excited about the possibility of pairing up with the Giants’ Malik Nabers, or hauling passes from Patrick Mahomes.

As for his favorite position on the field, Tate didn’t hesitate: “I'm choosing the outside, one-on-one matchup. Your best guy versus me.”

He also listed “any go ball or post” as the routes where he enjoyed most success, and told reporters that the components of his game that he was most proud of were “My route running ability and my contested catch.”

After Friday’s performance in the 40-yard dash, any team looking to add a deluxe deep threat to their passing game and selecting at the top of the opening round -- or possessing enough draft capital to make the jump to the top of the opening round -- should have a hard time passing on Tate.