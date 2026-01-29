Why Former Buckeyes Believe Arthur Smith is a Good Fit for Ohio State

No one can be certain whether new Ohio State offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was the right or wrong choice for the Buckeyes as the offseason just recently began.

While Smith has doubters, citing his time with the Falcons and Steelers, he has also garnered much support, especially from former Buckeyes.

During Tuesday’s episode of “The Bobby Carpenter Show" on the BIGPLAY Sports Network, former Ohio State linebackers Bobby Carpenter and Steele Chambers discussed what Smith brings to Ohio State’s offense. Both believe that hiring another former NFL head coach to a coordinator position is a great choice for the Buckeyes, adding that Smith is the perfect fit to fix the run game.

Chambers trusts that with the pieces Smith gets to work with on the offense, he will be able to switch fluidly from an NFL to a collegiate offensive mindset.

“The offense revolves around what you have and the personnel you have on staff,” said Chambers. “He’s going to see the talent he has at running back and wide receiver. He was in the NFL; he’s going to be able to adjust, especially with an offseason to get an idea of what kind of guys he has…it’s going to be a solid offense.”

Carpenter later detailed the difference in experience between NFL and college coaching, specifically on the offensive side. Comparing the two levels of coaching football to “chess vs. checkers,” the former Buckeye legend thinks Smith will have the same level of success as Ryan Day because both have experience working at the professional level.

With Smith now a Buckeye, Carpenter sees similarities between the ex-Falcons head coach and former Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

“Ryan [Day] is great in the pass game; he was good in the run stuff, and he knows it, but Chip Kelly was elite in the run game, that’s what he was,” said Carpenter. “Arthur Smith is kind of bringing more of that. That run game element that this team needed this year.”

Chambers doubled down on his belief that Smith is a great fit for the Buckeyes, and more specifically, for Day.

“I mean yeah, they found the jelly to his peanut butter,” said Chambers, referring to the relationship Smith and Day can create. “With those guys together, the combination of the run game and the pass game, they’re naturally just going to bounce ideas off of each other.”

Smith’s Experience in the NFL

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watch the team during the fourthquarter at NRG Stadium Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Gw54204 | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Previously the offensive coordinator for the Steelers from 2024 to 2025, Smith’s longest period with a single organization was with the Titans from 2011 to 2020. Climbing the coaching ladder in Tennessee, Smith became the Titans’ offensive coordinator in 2019 under former Tennessee head coach and Buckeye linebacker Mike Vrabel.

Smith’s most notable tenure was with the Falcons following his outstanding season coaching the Titans’ offense in 2020. From 2021 to 2023, Atlanta struggled to find success under Smith, as the team went 7-10 three straight years, with no division titles or playoff berths.