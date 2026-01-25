Grading Ohio State’s Hire of Arthur Smith As Offensive Coordinator

Ohio State has found its new offensive coordinator after Brian Hartline left to take on the head coaching position at South Florida last month.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Saturday that Ohio State is expected to hire Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as its new offensive coordinator.

Sources: Ohio State is expected land former NFL head coach and current Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator, Arthur Smith as their next Offensive Coordinator. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 24, 2026

Smith has spent the majority of his coaching career at the NFL level, only serving two seasons in college — one as a graduate assistant at North Carolina and another as a defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

Although Smith may lack a bit of experience at the college level, it doesn’t mean he can’t prove to be an effective college coach.

Not many fans are likely thrilled that the Buckeyes have appointed Smith as their offensive coordinator, but they should actually feel good about it.

Grading Ohio State's hire

Ohio State earns a solid B+ for the hire, given the considerable potential involved. However, Smith's limited college football experience could pose challenges if he's unable to adapt effectively.

Last offseason, the Buckeyes faced considerable criticism from various college football media outlets for hiring Matt Patricia as their defensive coordinator. However, all Patricia accomplished was putting together one of the best defenses in college football.

Although Patricia didn't have the best ending to his recent years as an NFL coach, many people wrote him off. He was once the head coach of the Detroit Lions and served as the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick.

Smith may not have the standout resume that Patricia built while working alongside one of the greatest head coaches in history. He served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2021 to 2023.

Smith finished with a 7-10 record in all three seasons with Atlanta, and the Falcons decided it was time to move on from him. Smith can do what Patricia did on defense last season and be the CEO of the offensive side.

Having two former NFL head coaches as coordinators is a significant advantage for the Buckeyes. This arrangement allows head coach Ryan Day to focus more on his role as a head coach rather than getting bogged down in the complexities of the game plans.

Being a head coach at any level is challenging. Still, in today’s college football landscape, it’s nearly impossible for a head coach to oversee just one side of the ball amid constant recruiting and the transfer portal.

Day should feel confident that Smith can manage the offense, given his experience as an NFL head coach and his coaching at the NFL level for several years.

The Buckeyes should be given the benefit of the doubt regarding their hiring of Smith, since they hit a home run with the last coordinator they hired.