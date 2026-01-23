Why Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Is Poised To Take Over College Football in 2026

Ohio State Buckeyes soon-to-be junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is returning to Columbus this fall with revenge on his mind, not just for himself, but for his team. The Buckeyes were eliminated from the College Football Playoff in the Cotton Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes. Therefore, they failed to secure back-to-back national titles and will have to go back to the drawing board again.

Luckily for Buckeye Nation, Smith's return could pay dividends in a big way offensively. On3 appears to be riding the same wavelength.

In a piece Thursday detailing the way-too-early top-100 players entering this fall, Smith topped a star-heavy list at No. 1. Smith's critique is truly remarkable, especially considering that by some standards, he hasn't reached his ceiling just yet.

"His blazing burst, at that size, simply makes nearly uncapable," Clark Brooks wrote. "To that point, Smith generated the fourth-most deep yards (536) despite fielding over a dozen fewer targets than the dudes in the top three. His combination of stature, speed, and skill is undeniably impactful. The junior Buckeye is poised to produce his third 1,000-yard, double-digit touchdown effort ahead of being the likely top pick in next April’s NFL Draft."

Some draft analysts argued Smith would have been the No. 1 overall pick as a sophomore, let alone April 2027. This included Todd McShay.

Nonetheless, Smith said he wants to win no matter what.

Why Jeremiah Smith Says He's Due for Massive Ohio State Season

“It’s going to be scary," Smith said of his upcoming junior season. "I’m gonna be on go every game. I feel like this year they took something from me and everybody gotta pay for it. I’m out for everybody.”

Smith certainly did have something taken away from him: a chance at becoming a two-time national champion in consecutive seasons, much less a chance to win three in a row.

He still has yet to win a Big Ten title or beat the Michigan Wolverines at home, which are two things he can accomplish this fall alongside a third-straight College Football Playoff berth.

Luckily for the Buckeyes and Smith, they will have a chance to come up large in big spots. This includes a mid-October rematch with the Indiana Hoosiers and games against the Oregon Ducks, Wolverines and Texas Longhorns, to name a few.

While pressure rides upon Smith's shoulders, it's a chance to give himself the reassurance this fall that he is one of the best receivers in Buckeyes' history and solidify his draft positioning.

Come August, all those possibilities will be in play.