Why Taylor Swift should have Ohio State fans feeling untouchable this weekend
Ohio State football fans should also be fans of Taylor Swift this weekend.
Swift released her newest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on Friday. Which is great news for the Buckeyes.
According to VSiN’s Ben Stevens, Ohio State is 8-0 in games after Swift released an album during the college football season.
Oregon and Alabama are also undefeated after her releases. Colorado and Purdue are both winless in the week following a new Swift album.
The Buckeyes will look to remain undefeated on their regular season record as well as their Taylor Swift record when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.
The Golden Gophers are 3-1 on the season while Ohio State has looked like the best team in college football. The Buckeyes are led by Alabama transfer Julian Sayin, who is quietly becoming one of the best quarterbacks in college football.
According to Arbitrary Analytics, the Buckeyes have a whopping 44-point scoring margin after each release from Swift.
When Swift dropped her debut album in 2006, Ohio State was also the No. 1 ranked team in America, ironically defeating Minnesota 44-0 in the last weekend of October.
In 2008, when Swift dropped her "Fearless" album, the Buckeyes traveled to Illinois and secured a 30-20 road win.
Ohio State has serious dominance over Minnesota when Swift releases new music, as after she released "Speak Now" in 2010, the Buckeyes beat Minnesota 52-10. In 2012, when Swift released the Red album, the Buckeyes secured a 35-23 road victory against Penn State.
2014 was a magical year for Ohio State as they would go on to win the National Title, but not before defeating Illinois after Swift released "1989."
In 2017, when Swift released the "Reputation" album, Ohio State wasted no time defeating No. 13 Michigan State 48-3 the day after the album came out. In 2019, Swift dropped "Lover" and the Buckeyes beat Florida Atlantic in their season opener eight days later. In December 2020, when she released Evermore, Ohio State beat Northwestern just over one week later in the Big Ten Championship.
In 2022, when Swift released "The Tortured Poets Department," the Buckeyes sealed a 54-10 victory against Iowa that same day.
The Buckeyes are -23.5 favorites against Minnesota on Saturday night in Columbus.
If history truly does repeat itself, Ohio State everywhere will convert into Swifties for one Saturday night on their conquest to defend their national championship.