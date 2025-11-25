Why containing emotions is a top priority for Ohio State vs. Michigan
After last season’s fourth straight loss to the Buckeyes’ rival, emotions overflowed.
The aftermath of the Buckeyes’13-10 loss to the Wolverines involved a postgame melee where block M flags were planted in the middle of Ohio Stadium and pepper spray went flying.
Now, as No. 1 Ohio State prepares to travel up north to face No. 18 Michigan, Saturday, containing last year’s high level of emotion, is a must according to coach Ryan Day. To do that, Day plans to turn the team’s passion into focus, ensuring last year’s intensity works in favor of the Buckeyes, not against them.
During the Buckeyes’ football media availability Tuesday, Day talked about using the emotions sparked by “The Game” to give the Buckeyes an edge, while not letting it take over the matchup.
“You have to play with emotion, but you cant let it play with you,” Day said. “You have to learn to use it as nitrous, not as a primary fuel source. That’s where our guys have to continue to just focus on the process of how they prepare for games.”
Day continued by adding that all of Ohio State’s players have their tanks full when it comes to passion, and that everyone has their sights set on overcoming the Wolverines.
“They will have enough emotion when they get into the game, we don’t need to incite any more of that during the week, Day said. “They know how important this is, they know that this is our number one goal every year, to win this game.”
Finishing out his response on emotional control, Day detailed what could happen if his players allow emotions to play with them as they face off inside the “Big House.”
“[If] you start to get overemotional, you can start to get distracted and get yourself out of whack and not do your job,” Day said. “So, let’s just focus on each individual guy, making sure that at the end of the day, they have graded out a champion, and their positions have graded out a champion.”
Later during the press conference, Day discussed what the experience is like as the head coach of Ohio State during rivalry week, and whether he sees it as fun or not.
“Like I said, fun is kicking ass, and that is what we want to do on Saturday,” Day said. “We are preparing to do that, and that’s it. There is nothing funny about this at all, but the fun part is winning, so we will save the fun for being in the locker room and celebrating after the game.”
With the Buckeyes, Day has had his fair share of locker room celebrations, with a 81-10 record as the program’s head coach. Unfortunately, four of the 10 losses come at the hands of Michigan, with the Buckeyes having not celebrated a win against the Wolverines since 2019.