Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, it's time to take an in-depth look at theOhio State Buckeyes' schedule prior to week one.
After finishing out the month of September on the road against Washington, Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day will return to Columbus to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in week six. Led by head coach PJ Fleck, Minnesota finished the 2024 season with an 8-5 record, which featured wins against the USC Trojans and the Illinois Fighting Illini. Fleck and his squad have proven to be a nightmare for teams within the top-25, making this a pivotal game for Day.
Here's everything you need to know about the Buckeyes' week six matchup.
Key Returners/Additions
Returners: Darius Taylor (HB), James Greer (TE), Anthony Smith (DE), Maverick Baranowski (MIKE), Za'Quan Bryan (CB), Kerry Brown (SS), Koi Perich (FS),
Additions: Javon Taylor (WR), Logan Loya (WR), Marcellus Marshall (RG), Dylan Ray (RT), Jaxon Howard (DE)
Minnesota's Strengths
Despite the departure of multiple offensive starters from 2024, the Golden Gophers returned the heart and soul of their offense in running back Darius Taylor. The junior weapon was a force on the ground last season, finishing the year with 986 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while also recording 54 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns.
In addition to Taylor returning, Fleck completely revamped Minnesota's offensive line for the 2025 season. Ohio State was able to land former Golden Gopher standout Phillip Daniel in the transfer portal this offseason, but the program responded with a few additions of their own. This includes West Virginia right tackle Dylan Ray and UCF right guard Marcellus Marshall. With a strong offensive line set to take the field for Minnesota this season, Taylor will once again be a focal point of the offense.
Luckily for Fleck, his defense heading into the year is well-rounded and suited for a tough conference schedule. Junior defensive end Anthony Smith is back for another season with the Golden Gophers after leading the program in sacks last year with six. But it will be Minnesota's secondary unit that becomes the main calling card in 2025. The dynamic duo of safeties in Kerry Brown and Koi Perich combined for seven interceptions and pass breakups in 2024, while also tallying 5.5 tackles for losses during the stretch. With sophomore cornerback Za'Quan Bryan joining the mix, Fleck's secondary could cause trouble for the Buckeyes.
Minnesota's Weaknesses
As stated before, the Golden Gophers lost multiple starters on offense from the last season, including veteran quarterback Max Brosmer. This will force Fleck to roll out redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey in 2025, who has limited experience under center for Minnesota. The former three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle has all the makings to be a solid collegiate quarterback. Lindsey's 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. frame is perfect for a gunslinger, but the experience will come into play this season.
Unfortunately for Lindsey, he will be without the team's top two receivers from last season in Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer. Fleck was able to find some replacements within the transfer portal, as wide receivers Logan Loya and Javon Tracy are slated to start this season. On top of two new pass catchers for the Golden Gophers, senior tight end Jameson Geers is back for his final season with Minnesota.
While the defense remained mostly intact this offseason, the program did suffer a couple key losses, including linebacker Cody Lindenberg and cornerback Justin Walley. Linderberg led the team in tackles with 94 and Walley was a lockdown corner that recorded 10 pass breakups in 2024.