Chase Young Excited to Reunite with Former Ohio State Teammates in New Orleans
Joining a new team can be intimidating for some players. Chase Young is an exception.
The recently signed New Orleans Saints defensive end has spent the past month getting to know his new teammates and coaches ahead of the coming season. Lucky for Young, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star has already shared a locker room with most of his current colleagues.
The Saints currently have three former Buckeyes players on their roster (excluding Young): cornerback Marshon Lattimore, linebacker Pete Werner and receiver Chris Olave. Young said he is eager to get to work with those familiar faces and new ones like head coach Dennis Allen.
"I'm excited," Young said. "Being with Coach Allen, Big Cam (Cameron Jordan). Pete Warner, I went to college with. Marshon (Lattimore), he was before me...I was (at Ohio State) with (Chris) Olave. I feel like It's Ohio State University over there a little bit."
Young and Werner were together for Ohio State's 49-28 rout of the Clemson Tigers back in the 2020 Sugar Bowl, as well as the 52-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship that following week.
Olave was also a part of those aforementioned games with Young and Werner. Lattimore has yet to share the field with Young, as the defensive end already detailed.
Young said he is looking forward to contributing to one of the best defenses in the league, and said he will be set to rock and roll later this year.
"I'm excited to be a part of that defense," Young said. "I'm definitely settled in and ready to go."