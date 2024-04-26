Report: Dallas Cowboys Reunion With Ezekiel Elliott 'Increasingly Imminent'
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star running back Ezekiel Elliott has been searching for his next long term home ever since his release from the Dallas Cowboys last spring.
However, after just one season away from the team that drafted him No. 4 overall back in 2016, it appears that Elliott could be on his way back to where it all began.
According to reports from Dallas Morning News reporter and Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken, there is an 'increasingly imminent' expectation that Elliott will sign with Dallas, where he would be brought in to serve in a reserve role and help mentor the next Cowboys starter.
"Cowboys could draft a running back today with one of their three picks," Gehlken said on X. "The choice won’t change the expectation Ezekiel Elliott will rejoin Dallas backfield in 2024 to complement and help mentor that rookie. This has been the sense for several weeks. Now increasingly imminent."
In his one season away from Dallas, Elliott had 184 carries for 642 yards and three scores, with 51 catches for 313 yards and two touchdowns receiving for the Patriots.
During his early time with the Cowboys, Elliott was consistently one of the top rushing threats in the NFL, bursting onto the scene in his rookie season by rushing 322 times for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, while catching 32 passes for 363 yards and another score.
That season, Elliott finished as a finalist for the NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and finished second to his teammate Dak Prescott, for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
Elliott ended his Cowboys career in 2023 with three Pro Bowls, and a two-time NFL All-Pro, rushing for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,881 carries in 103 games.
Now, the former Buckeye seems to be in line to add to those numbers - at least to a degree - and help develop whichever young running back the Cowboys presumably select on Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday.