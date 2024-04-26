Wide Receiver U: Ohio State Buckeyes Stand Alone With Most First-Round WRs Ever in NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State Buckeyes wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night, making him the first receiver off the board, as well as the highest-drafted wideout in school history.
A pick that ensures - as if there was any doubt - that Ohio State should stand alone as the true Wide Receiver-U.
Why? After the selection, Harrison became the 12th receiver from Ohio State taken in the first round, surpassing the Tennessee Volunteers for most ever by any school in NFL Draft history.
Harrison is the latest in a long line of first-round receivers taken in the NFL. The 2022 NFL Draft saw Jaxon Smith-Njigba go 20th overall to the Seattle Seahawks after Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave went back-to-back in the 2022 draft at Nos. 10 and 11, respectively, to the Jets and Saints.
And that just covers the past three drafts.
Ted Ginn Jr. went No. 9 and Anthony Gonzalez went 32nd in the 2007 draft, Santonio Holmes was selected 25th overall in 2006, and Michael Jenkins was taken at No. 29 in 2004. Going back to the last century, David Boston was drafted at No. 8 in 1999 after Terry Glenn - who held the title of the highest OSU wideout selection before Thursday night - was taken at No. 7 in 1996.
Joey Galloway went 8th overall in 19985 and Paul Warfield was drafted 11th in 1964
But the wide receiver isn't the only thing the Buckeyes can brag about. Ohio State also boasts the most first-round draft picks ever with 91, ahead of USC with 86, Alabama with 82, and Notre Dame, who has 71. With the Harrison selection, they also tied USC for the most top-four draft picks of all time.
And considering the talent they still have back on campus in Columbus, all of those numbers could increase in the coming years.