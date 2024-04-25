Ex Ohio State Buckeyes Center Felix Okpara Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
Former Ohio State Buckeyes big man Felix Okpara has traded the Big Ten for the SEC per reports.
Okpara is known for his defensive versatility, and will now play for Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Nigerian averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.4 blocks per contest over 35 games this past season for Ohio State. The former four-star recruit from Lagos was No. 69 overall in the country for the 2022 cycle per On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
Okpara started in 34 of the 35 games for the Buckeyes last season while serving as a classic rim protector.
The Chattanooga, Tennessee, product visited the Volunteers earlier this week per On3 and was impressed with Barnes and his program.
Oddly, on April Fool's Day, Okpara posted on social media that he would be returning to the Buckeyes for next season.
“I am excited and grateful to announce that I am 100% committed to running it back with OSU and Buckeye Nation!” Okpara said via Twitter. “Can’t wait to start a new chapter with Coach Diebs, my returning teammates, and the new staff and players to get to Ohio State back to our rightful spot at the top of the Big Ten.”