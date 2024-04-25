Ohio State Buckeyes in the NFL Draft: How to Watch
The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here, with the first round of the annual selection show kicking off Thursday night in Detroit.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a number of players that could have their names called during the show from Thursday through Saturday, with as many as six expected to be taken throughout the seven-round process.
There have been at least six Buckeyes players taken in each of the past eight drafts and at least five selected in the past 10. But both of those streaks could come to an end this year. There are maybe three to four players who appear to be locks to be taken.
The Buckeyes will most likely have a player taken in the first round for a record eighth year in a row. If wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. is selected in the first round as he most surely will, he will be the fourth Ohio State receiver taken in the first round in the past four years, joining Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
WHAT: 2024 NFL Draft
WHERE: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, Michigan
WHEN: Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. CT | Round 2-3: Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. CT | Round 4-7: Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. CT
TV/STREAMING: ABC | ESPN | ESPN Deportes | NFL Network
RADIO: Westwood One Radio | ESPN Radio | Sirius XM NFL Radio