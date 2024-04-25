Ohio State Buckeyes Football Offers 2026 RB Jonathan Hatton Jr.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are busy preparing for what is hopefully a national championship run in 2024.
While the class of 2026 is still a while away from signing letters of intent, the Buckeyes are diligent in building their future roster.
On Tuesday, Ohio State offered Oklahoma running back commit Jonathan Hatton Jr. The San Antonio, Texas, native is the No. 39 recruit nationally and the No. 2 running back per On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 3 ranked recruit from the state of Texas.
"AGTG! After a great chat with @Locklyn33 I’m blessed and grateful to receive an offer from @OhioStateFB," Hatton posted via his X account.
The offer was made by new Buckeyes running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who was recruiting Hatton when he was at Oregon.
Locklyn's previous relationship with Hatton could be a big boost for the Buckeyes in the recruiting process as they attempt to gain a verbal commitment.
Hatton is 6-1, 185 pounds, and is widely considered to be one of the top running back recruits in the country for his class. He committed to Oklahoma back in Oct. of 2023 and has also received offers from Baylor, Houston, UTSA, Texas Tech, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt.