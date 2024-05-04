2025 NFL Mock Draft: How Many Ohio State Players Will Be Chosen in Round 1?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been historically well represented in the NFL Draft.
An astounding 488 Buckeyes have heard their names called since the inaugural event back in 1936. With the fourth-overall selection of star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. last week, Ohio State set a program record of eight consecutive years with at least one player going in the first round.
This impressive trend is projected to continue in 2025. Two captains of the Buckeyes defense will be among the first off the board next year: cornerback Denzel Burke and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.
The Athletic's mock draft has Burke being chosen first by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 15 overall pick. Burke's time at Ohio State has been plagued with injuries, but a top-15 selection could make up for that.
"Burke turned down a likely spot in the top 50 of the 2024 class for one more year in Columbus," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said. "He can read and drive in the quick game or turn and stay attached to receivers vertically."
Tuimoloau would follow Burke a handful of picks later to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 27th pick. There are a handful of things that could make a Washington-born football player like Tuimoloau come to terms with remaining so far from home, one of which is an NFL contract.
"Considered a potential top-40 pick had he entered the 2024 draft class, Tuimoloau returned to school looking to bolster his pro resume and cement himself in the first round," Brugler said.