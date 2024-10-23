Ohio State Buckeyes Secure Major Win For 2025 Recruiting Class
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take the floor in less than two weeks. With Jake Diebler's crew opening the 2024-25 campaign at a neutral site against the No. 19 Texas Longhorns, a ton of eyes will be on the revamped Buckeyes.
Despite not being in the initial Top 25, Ohio State is among the group of teams receiving votes.
Not only is the trajectory of Ohio State potentially going up on the court under Diebler, but the recruiting successes have been notable. Another key piece in the 2025 recruiting class fell into place on Tuesday.
Four-star power forward A'mare Bynum announced his commitment to the Buckeyes, choosing Ohio State over Nebraska, Xavier and a few other schools. The new 6'8" addition to next year's squad is a Top-100 recruit in his class and becomes the second commit for Ohio State. Four-star guard Dorian Jones had been the lone 2025 commit since July.
Bynum's commitment is a major win for Ohio State, not only for his ability as an inside and outside scorer, but because this may be a sign of more to come.
Bynum's senior season of high school basketball will be spent at Link Academy in Missouri. As he finishes his high school career, the big man will be playing with several other Ohio State targets. Combo guard Davion Hannah, shooting guard Jerry Easter and center John Clark are all uncommitted to this point and hold offers from Ohio State.
Perhaps Bynum's decision to go to Ohio State can help get one or two of the others to pick the Buckeyes as well. If that can happen, Bynum's impact will be felt prior to even playing a game for Ohio State.
Prior to the first game of the season for the Buckeyes, there is a chance of landing at least one other commitment. Five-star guard Darryn Peterson is reportedly announcing his commitment on November 1st and will choose from a list of Kansas, Kansas State, USC and Ohio State.
Peterson is not the only five-star prospect nearing a decision either. Niko Bundalo, a 6'10" power forward and the No. 7 power forward in the 2025 class according to 247 Sports, is down to four finalists as well. Ohio State is in the mix against UConn, Michigan State and North Carolina.
The Buckeyes may be in a good spot to end up with three to six really strong assets in the 2025 recruiting class.