REPORT: Ohio State Buckeyes Still in the Running for Michigan State DL Transfer Derrick Harmon
The Ohio State Buckeyes would like to shore up their defensive line this upcoming season and have looked to MIchigan State transfer Derrick Harmon.
If you're feeling Deja Vù you're not crazy.
Back in December, The Buckeyes were hopeful to land Harmon until he removed himself from the transfer portal, sticking with the Spartans ... temporarily.
Harmon took a visit with Ohio State on Dec. 12, along with Oregon and Auburn before deciding to stay in East Lansing. But now, Harmon is back in the portal, and the Buckeyes have another shot at him.
Harmon posted 40 tackles with 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks last season for a 4-8 Michigan State team that failed to reach a bowl game.
According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Colorado and USC are the leading candidates to land Harmon, who was an All-Big Ten player last year, but the Buckeyes are still pushing hard to land him.
"Sources have indicated to On3’s Steve Wiltfong and I that five teams are in consideration this time: Colorado, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC," Nakos wrote. "The Buffaloes and Trojans have landed visits since Harmon entered the portal more than a week ago. He was tentatively scheduled to visit Miami earlier this week, but that trip was canceled."
Over three seasons with the Spartans, the 6-5, 320-pounder has registered 71 total tackles with 6.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. Harmon has added two passes defended, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble across 24 career games.
The Buckeyes currently have a solid group along the defensive front as is with Tyliek Williams and Ty Hamilton occupying the defensive tackle spots.
But the addition of Harmon, could truly put Ohio State's defensive line over the top.