Ohio State Buckeyes RB Ezekiel Elliott to Wear No. 15 in Dallas Cowboys Return
Former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott is glad he's back with Dallas Cowboys.
Elliott announced his return to the team that drafted him with a three-word message to fans on social media, "Run it back," Elliott wrote in all caps on X.
Elliott is running it back in another way too.
The Alton, Illinois, native wore No. 21 in his first stint with the Cowboys, but after reverting back to his old Buckeyes number of 15 in one season in New England last year, he'll make the switch to 15 for the Cowboys this year.
To accomodate the change, backup quarterback Trey Lance will make the switch to No. 19.
After putting up 3,961 yards on 592 carries in three seasons at Ohio State, Dallas made Elliott the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Over the next seven seasons, he carried the ball 1,881 times for 8,262 yards and scored 71 touchdowns before being released prior to the 2023 season in a salary cap move.
Last year, Elliott signed in New England and tallied 642 yards on 184 carries with three scores on the ground.
Now, after a long process, Elliott is back home where he belongs in Dallas.
"It feels great to be home," said in an interview with the Cowboys' official team site. "I definitely missed being here. I missed this building. I missed Cowboys Nation. I'm definitely excited and ready to get this thing going."