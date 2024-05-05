One Dead At Ohio State Graduation Following Stadium Fall
One person has died at the Ohio State University graduation ceremony at Ohio Stadium in Columbus after falling from the stands, according to a university spokesperson.
"An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased," said OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson. "We have no additional details to share at this time. Police and emergency responders are on the scene. For anyone affected by today's incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available."
The incident occurred at approximate 12:30 pm, when a police officer on scene sent out a call requesting first responders.
"I need medics and some officers at gate 30 (of Ohio Stadium)," the officer said, per the Columbus Dispatch. "had one fall off the stadium."
The victim has yet to be identified at this time.
According to reports from the Columbus Dispatch, the incident was not mentioned by commencement speakers, and students and audience members were visibly shaken and upset.
This is a developing story and will be updated if and when more information becomes available.