Buckeyes Now

One Dead At Ohio State Graduation Following Stadium Fall

One person has died during the graduation ceremony at Ohio State University.

Matt Galatzan

Apr 18, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio Stadium
Apr 18, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio Stadium / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

One person has died at the Ohio State University graduation ceremony at Ohio Stadium in Columbus after falling from the stands, according to a university spokesperson.

"An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased," said OSU spokesperson Ben Johnson. "We have no additional details to share at this time. Police and emergency responders are on the scene. For anyone affected by today's incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available."

The incident occurred at approximate 12:30 pm, when a police officer on scene sent out a call requesting first responders.

"I need medics and some officers at gate 30 (of Ohio Stadium)," the officer said, per the Columbus Dispatch. "had one fall off the stadium."

The victim has yet to be identified at this time.

According to reports from the Columbus Dispatch, the incident was not mentioned by commencement speakers, and students and audience members were visibly shaken and upset.

This is a developing story and will be updated if and when more information becomes available.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com