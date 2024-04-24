Marvin Harrison Jr. Looking for 'Right Situation' Rather Than Highest Pick in NFL Draft
Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is heading into Thursday's 2024 NFL Draft as carefree as he can be.
The Buckeyes pass-catcher is projected to be a top-five overall selection but says that's not his biggest focus. Harrison told the media on Wednesday he is looking more for the best landing spot, rather than just being the first player or receiver off the board.
"I mean, it'd be nice (to be the No. 1 pick)," Harrison said. "I honestly don't care about it too much. Really just more focused on going to the right situation for me, that's going to help me be the best player I can be these first four years in the NFL."
Being chosen first overall is not always a guarantee of success, as Harrison said.
Almost one year ago exactly, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was chosen with the No. 2 pick, in the 2023 NFL Draft behind Alabama's Bryce Young. Stroud would go on to win the NFL's Rookie of the Year award after a sensational debut season with the Houston Texans, while Young and the Carolina Panthers won just two of their 17 contests.
Forget being first overall, Harrison said he doesn't even mind not being the first at his position to be chosen. Harrison said he is truly just grateful for the opportunity to show the NFL of what all he is capable."
"Whether that's first receiver off the board, third, fifth, whatever that may be, I'll just be happy that I'm getting drafted," Harrison said. "And then like I said, just to do my best."