Ohio State Buckeyes’ Jeremiah Smith Delivers Bold Message About Major Hype
The moment that Jeremiah Smith committed to Ohio State, Buckeyes’ head coach Ryan Day was at the podium and faked like he was fainting out of relief that the young phenom committed. Many laughed about it thinking that Smith would be the next great wide receiver in a couple of seasons.
Smith had different ideas. He quickly became not only the best player on Ohio State’s offense, but also the best wide receiver in the country.
His 76-catch, 1,315-yard, and 15-touchdown season would be a really solid career for most college wide receivers. For Smith, it was just his freshman campaign.
He did it in every way possible. He had countless highlight reel plays, his number was called in high-pressure situations, he made the hard catches look just as easy as the easy ones and did that all while being just 18 years old.
Now, heading into year number two in Columbus, he has the pressure of repeating his spectacular season, but he also has the hype. No longer is he a mysterious freshman with potential. He has been thrust into superstar status and with that comes a lot of distractions.
Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline joked that he has to stop his autograph sessions early because there simply “isn’t enough time in the day.”
Kidding aside, Smith now has to deal with a lot more pressure and responsibility. He was asked about that on Saturday during the Buckeyes’ Spring Game.
“I have to stay level-headed. Just because I had one great year, I can’t fall back on that and think ‘I made it’ or ‘I’m good.’ I have to keep improving, I have to keep getting better.”
It is hard to believe that answer came from a young man who just turned 19 years old. Smith has the world of college football in his hands and all he wants to do is get better.
That’s a scary sight for any team that has to face the Buckeyes next season. Number four wants more, and he will do everything in his power to get it.