Jeremiah Smith shares bold reason why he chose Ohio State over Miami Hurricanes

In recent years, Ohio State has been deemed “Wide Receiver University” due to their development of elite, NFL-ready pass-catchers.

The crown jewel that has solidified the Buckeyes with this title is Jeremiah Smith.

According to the sophomore receiver, his journey to wearing scarlet and gray could have changed drastically had Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl opponent matched the Buckeyes’ level of success.

During Monday morning’s Cotton Bowl Media Day ahead of No. 2 Ohio State’s College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup against No. 10 Miami, Smith was asked if he would have been a Hurricane had Miami played in, and won, more bowl and CFP games.

“Most likely, yes,” Smith responded. “I would have probably ended up going to Miami if things were on the right track then and there, but I chose to stick with Ohio State.”

Since 2016, Miami has had a modest record of 80-46. That record pales in comparison, however, to the Buckeyes' 115-16 record in the same amount of time. Despite the Hurricanes' winning record during the past ten years, they are just 2-8 in bowl and CFP games.

In contrast, Ohio State is 8-12 in bowl and CFP games during that span, including a national championship.

A Florida native, Smith’s first offer was from Miami in February 2021. While receiving numerous offers from top schools in the nation, Smith's decision ultimately came down to the Hurricanes and the Buckeyes.

Throughout his recruiting journey, Smith visited both campuses several times before he announced his commitment to Ohio State in December 2022. He then had to wait a full year before officially signing.

There were many attempts to pull Smith away from his Buckeye commitment, mainly from the Hurricanes and Florida State, but the five-star receiver kept his word, eventually signing with the Buckeyes in December 2023.

Smith had been a phenom during his high school career and kept that momentum going into his Buckeye tenure.

The sophomore wide receiver has caught 156 passes for 2,401 yards and 26 touchdowns over a 28-game span. This high level of production is setting him on pace to become Ohio State’s all-time triple crown leader (touchdowns, yards and receptions).

Ohio State will play Miami in the Cotton Bowl Wednesday inside AT&T Stadium, where Smith will get a chance to play the team that so heavily recruited him. The Buckeyes are 9.5-point favorites for their quarterfinal matchup, and with the Hurricanes possessing a middle-of-the-ground passing defense, expect Smith to begin his 2025 playoffs with a bang.