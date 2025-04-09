Ohio State Buckeyes’ Jeremiah Smith Sends Bold Message for 2025
By the midway point in Jeremiah Smith’s freshman season, he was widely debated as the best wide receiver in football. By the end of the season, it was no longer a question and he stood head and shoulders above every wide receiver in America.
With still five months until any football is played, Smith is being projected as the best player in the entire sport and no one is arguing it. He is in the top five favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, an award that has been won by a wide receiver just three times in the past 34 years.
The hype is through the roof and the noise is loud around the 19-year-old, so how does he handle it all?
“I just can’t get big-headed. There is always room for improvement. Never feel like you just… got it. That’s one thing a lot of people mess up on. They have one good year and they relax. That’s not me. I’m going to continue to do it for years and years to come.”
Smith has maturity and wisdom that are rare for a 19-year-old. Ever since he stepped foot in Columbus, he has been totally focused on getting better every day and being a quiet worker. He studies those around him and is constantly working on his craft.
He has his eyes set on something way bigger than being the best wide receiver in college football. He knows that what he possesses is extremely rare and he has a gift that isn’t given to many.
While he can’t become the greatest receiver ever in 2025, he certainly can try to replicate what he did in 2024. Last season, he finished with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He scored the first touchdown of the Tennessee and Notre Dame games in the College Football Playoff. He was a big reason why Ohio State won the Championship.
To say he was remarkable in 2024 was an understatement. If he thinks there is still room to improve, then look out college football, because number four is going to dominate this sport, again.