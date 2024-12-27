Ohio State Buckeyes Superstar Snubbed for Major Award
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has established himself as one of the most dynamic threats in all of college football, and that was on full display during Ohio State's first-round College Football Playoff win over the Tennessee Volunteers.
However, Smith apparently didn't do enough to win one specific award.
Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons has earned the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, which is handed out to the country's best freshman.
Simmons has racked up 39 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles this season, so he is certainly deserving.
That being said, passing on Smith for the honor definitely seems wild.
Smith has hauled in 63 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, which is an absolutely absurd stat line for a freshman receiver.
As a matter of fact, a legitimate argument can be made that Smith is enjoying one of the best debut campaigns for a wide out in NCAA history.
He snared six balls for 103 yards and a couple of touchdowns against Tennessee last Saturday and has put together four 100-yard performances this year in total.
The 19-year-old was lauded as the best receiver prospect to ever come through Columbus heading into 2024, and some even labeled him the best receiver prospect ever, period.
Still, not many knew what to expect from Smith, because monster seasons from first-year receivers are certainly rare.
Well, Smith has delivered, but unfortunately, he wasn't able to secure an award over Simmons.