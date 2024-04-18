'Best in the Country?' Joel Klatt Makes Bold Claim About Ohio State Buckeyes Defense
Joel Klatt has some high expectations for the Ohio State Buckeyes this season.
The FOX analyst raved about the Buckeyes defense following last weekend's Spring Game. In fact, Klatt was so blown away by what he saw on Saturday that he believes the Ohio State defense will be one of the best this season.
"I would be surprised if they're not the best defense in the country," Klatt said. "There was nowhere to throw the football on that secondary...I think Ohio State has the potential to be the best defense in the country."
The Buckeyes' secondary was of particular note for Klatt. Between the new additions and those returning from last season, Klatt said the defensive backs and corners are stacked all the way down.
"They will be fantastic on the backend in the secondary," Klatt said. "They have Caleb Downs. They have (Lathan) Ransom. There was nowhere to throw the football on that secondary. And even the depth they had with some of their younger guys was pretty incredible."
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles led Ohio State to finish among the top-five squads in the country in several categories. Now, following up that performance with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, Knowles and the Buckeyes seem to have set themselves up in the best possible way.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has said he wants the defense to play a larger role in winning games than they have historically. Combine that desire with Klatt's takeaways from last Saturday's Spring Game, and the Buckeyes seemed poised for a run to the National Championship.