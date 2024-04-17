'Real Deal!' Joel Klatt High on Ohio State Buckeyes Freshman Jeremiah Smith
The Ohio State Buckeyes put their re-tooled football team on display at the annual spring game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. There was a special treat for fans who couldn't attend, as the game was broadcast on national over-the-air television on FOX.
Analyst Joel Klatt served as sideline reporter with total access before, during and after play and coach Ryan Day and many players were subject in-game interviews.
Klatt, like the rest of the viewing audience, was impressed by freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith - the No. 1 rated recruit in the nation for the class of 2024.
“There is some serious buzz — and I know Brian Hartline will not be happy about me saying this — but there is some serious buzz around Jeremiah Smith," Klatt said on his podcast. "… Being around him, seeing him in person and watching him play, he’s the real deal. He will be one of the better players in college football. Not just one of the better freshmen, but one of the better players in college football. I genuinely believe he is one of the most rare talents at that age in a long time.”
Smith caught just two balls for 12 yards on Saturday in limited time on the field, but his play throughout the spring has been impressive.
Smith's fellow wideout Emeka Egbuka was also limited in time on the field but walked away with four catches for 47 yards and one carry for four yards. Klatt was equally impressed with the senior's performance.
"This guy would be WR1 on 99.9% of teams but Ohio State keeps bringing in the top talent in the country that takes away some of his touches," Klatt said. "We figured Egbuka would finally get to be WR1 this fall, but the early returns on No. 1 recruit Jeremiah Smith have been so terrific that perhaps he'll nab this spot by fall camp. Anyway, back to Egbuka: He's versatile enough to play anywhere on the field, is an excellent route-runner and causes damage in the open field despite lacking elite speed."