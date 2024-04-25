Look: Marvin Harrison Jr. Honors Ex-NFL Father with NFL Draft Fit
Marvin Harrison Jr. will be sporting some meaningful jewelry during Thursday night's 2024 NFL Draft.
The Ohio State Buckeyes receiver shared images of his outfit on social media, ahead of this evening's ceremony. One of the most prominent elements of Harrison's attire was a custom necklace featuring an image of his father, Marvin Harrison Sr.
Harrison Sr. spent 13 seasons playing in the NFL, all of which were as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Among other achievements, Harrison Sr. strung together eight seasons in a row with at least 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns (1999-2006).
The former Syracuse Orange receiver was taken by the Colts with the No. 19 overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, which took place almost three decades ago.
Now, it's his son's turn to hear his name called at the NFL Draft. A projected top-five selection, Harrison Jr. will probably not have to wait as long as his dad did to begin his professional career.
Harrison Jr. accumulated numerous accolades while playing for the Buckeyes, including becoming the first receiver in program history to amass back-to-back seasons with 1,000 yards or more.
The work which Harrison was able to accomplish over three years with the Buckeyes earned him one of the 13 invitations to attend the NFL Draft in person backstage in the green room.
The opening night of the 2024 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. Coverage of the event will air nationally on ESPN, live from Campus Martius Park in Detroit, Michigan.