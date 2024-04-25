2024 NFL Draft: Ohio State's Cade Stover Goes to Miami Dolphins in Latest Mock
It seems like Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover will be trading in his scarlet and gray for teal and orange.
The Miami Dolphins are expected to take Stover off the board in the third round with the No. 100 overall pick, according to a projection from Palm Beach Post writer Hal Habib. Habib said the addition of the Buckeyes' big man will solve a few of the Dolphins' problems on offense.
"(Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier) originally had the 91st pick in the deal with the Packers but took a look around, considered Ohio State DL Michael Hall, but called Washington and landed picks No. 100 and 139 for his troubles," Habib said. "Stover was a finalist for the Mackey Award as the top TE and is considered more of a receiver, but the Dolphins take a shot, thinking he'll be a better blocker than Mike Gesicki (and therefore work in Mike McDaniel's offense)."
Stover would not be the first Buckeyes player to sport the colors of the Dolphins. Current Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline played for Miami from 2009 to 2014, amassing over 4,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in that time.
Habib's projection has Miami choosing Stover following their picking of UCLA Bruins defensive edge Laiatu Latu in the first round (No. 21 overall) and Kansas State Wildcats offensive guard Cooper Beebe in the third round (No. 88 overall).
The 2024 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25. Live coverage of the event will air nationally on ESPN from downtown Detroit, Michigan.