WATCH: ESPN Features Ohio State Buckeyes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Before NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is just days away, and Ohio State Buckeyes fans will be watching with anticipation as wideout Marvin Harrision Jr. is expected to be selected very early in the first round.
Widely considered the top wideout in the draft, Harrison could be the first non-quarterback taken during Thursday night's first-round coverage from Detroit.
Harrison Jr. is following in his Hall of Fame father's footsteps in entering the NFL. He finishes his time in Columbus with 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 scores and set the Buckeyes record for most career 100-yard games with 15.
In 2023, Harrison Jr. had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in one of the best single seasons in school history. As a result, Harrison was named a unanimous All-American, and a Heisman Trophy finalist. He was the only wideout to be nominated and the only non-quarterback position player.
"2x All American/Heisman Finalist WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. sat out the NFL Combine and Ohio State Pro Day. Why? Just turn on the tape.
"Our #SCFeatured on the WR Master Class Junior attended every single day, with his Hall of Fame father, Marvin Sr., as professor. #NFLDraft2024"
Harrison is as much of a lock to be a top-10 pick as has been seen in Ohio State history, and when he is selected he is set to become the ninth Buckeyes wideout to be selected in the first three rounds in the last 10 seasons.
Harrison will find out his fate On Thursday night, with the draft set to kick off at 8 pm ET.