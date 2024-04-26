'Surreal!' Marvin Harrison Jr. Ready to Face Enormous Expectations With Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr. is officially living out his dream.
On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes star was picked No. 4 overall in the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, making him the first non-quarterback taken off of the board.
In Arizona, he is set to join quarterback Kyler Murray as well as an offensive tackle and former teammate Paris Johnson Jr in what looks to be the start of a budding young core of offensive talent.
And by the sounds of it, Harrison is both humbled and excited to get started with his new opportunity.
“I think it means a lot,” Harrison told the media after the selection. “That was such a surreal moment that you kind of dreamed of since you were a little kid. I just wanted to try to soak it in as much as I can, and just be in the moment.”
Heading into the draft, Harrison was widely considered one of, if not the most pro-ready prospect in the entire class.
During his three seasons with the Buckeyes he proved just that, making 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns, and as arguably the best receiver to ever step foot on the field for the Buckeyes.
And through that entire process in Columbus, as well as his preparation in high school with his father, Harrison's NFL-style approach helped him prepare for Thursday night's eventuality.
“I think I’m built for it," Harrison said. "I think I’ve been training for this my whole life. This has always been my goal to play in the NFL. There’s gonna be some learning curve, but hopefully, I’ll learn fast.”
Of course, there are already expectations abound for Harrison. Not only will he face the pressures of living up to his father Marvin - who spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts earning eight All-Pro nods, eight Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl - but also that of future hall-of-famer Larry Fitzgerald, who is largely considered the best player in Cardinals franchise history.
Fitzgerald finished his career in Arizona making 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns in 17 seasons, making 11 Pro Bowls, earning two First-Team All-Pro nods. He also sits only second behind Jerry Rice for both the most yards and the most receptions in NFL history.
A lot to live up to, indeed.
However, none of that seems to be phasing Harrison. Perhaps it is the way he was brought up. Or maybe it is because he has been dealing with expectations his entire life.
But what it is, one thing does seem to be clear - Harrison is ready to take on the challenge, and do it in his own way.
“I'm gonna just go in there and be me," Harrison said. "I’m not gonna try to be anybody else. Hopefully, I can have the career that Larry had, that would be amazing. I’m just gonna go there, try to be me, work as hard as I can, and help the team win football games.”