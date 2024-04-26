Arizona Cardinals Select Ohio State Buckeyes WR Marvin Harrison Jr. With No. 4 Pick in NFL Draft
Ohio State Buckeyes start Marvin Harrison Jr. is now officially part of the NFL fraternity.
On Thursday night, Harrison Jr. was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals, making him the first wide receiver taken off the board.
And despite some noise late about LSU's Malik Nabers taking over as WR1 in some team's eyes, Harrison was still the top pick at the position and will be following his father Marvin Harrison Sr's footsteps.
The elder Harrison was a first-round selection by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1996 NFL Draft, taken No. 19 overall, and enjoyed a brilliant 13-year career in the league.
Harrison Jr. ended his Buckeyes career with 155 catches for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns, and as arguably the best receiver to ever step foot on the field for the Buckeyes, setting a Buckeyes record this season for the most 100-yard receiving games with 15 in a career.
This past season alone, Harrison Jr. had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 scores in one of the best single seasons in school history.
As a result, Harrison was named a unanimous All-American, and a Heisman Trophy finalist. He was the only wideout to be nominated and the only non-quarterback position player.
Harrison was as much of a lock to be a top-10 pick as has been seen in Ohio State history, and with his selection, he has now become the ninth Buckeyes wideout to be selected in the first three rounds in the last 10 seasons.
And when it is all said and done, he might be the very best of the bunch.