2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Dakota Joshua, Mason Lohrei Punch Tickets to 2nd Round
The Ohio State Buckeyes are moving on in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
More specifically, both former Buckeyes competing in the NHL postseason will accompany their teams into the second round.
Forward Dakota Joshua and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators, while defenseman Mason Lohrei and the Boston Bruins held off the Toronto Maple Leafs in game seven Saturday night.
Joshua has been a growing contributor to the Canucks over their series with the Predators. The Dearborn, Michigan native scored four points in the series, three of which came in game one (two goals and an assist).
"He’s such a big part of this hockey team and I don't even know if he knows how good he is, man," Canucks alternate captain J.T. Miller said about Joshua after game one. "He's so good at a lot of things and I'm just really happy for him to get rewarded tonight. He played great."
Lohrei has become an important piece of the Bruins' roster since he was called up from AHL Providence back in February. Head coach Jim Montgomery said he has been impressed with Lohrei's ability to grow, especially in as tough an environment as the postseason.
"I thought he gort better (in his second game), and he's someone who's really helped us have success," Montgomery said. "He's been a big part of our success so I'm really happy with how he's competed, how he's defended. ... The offensive part is something we've always been happy with, but he's a lot more direct offensively, too. The simple puck plays that he's making were being rewarded with the looks in the O-zone and also on the rush."
Joshua and Lohrei will begin their respective conference semi-final series sometime within the next few days following the conclusion of the opening round.