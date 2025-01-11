Ohio State Gets Punched Back for First Time Against Texas
The Ohio State Buckeyes absolutely tore through their first two games of the College Football Playoff, hammering the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round and then eviscerating the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
Well now, for the first time since last November, Ohio State is actually being challenged.
The Buckeyes are locked in a close battle with the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl, as Ohio State is having some difficulty producing sustained drives, but it did get a massive 75-yard touchdown reception from running back TreVeyon Henderson just before the end of the half to take a 14-7 lead heading into the break.
Ryan Day's club has also been hurting itself with self-inflicted errors, committing four pivotal penalties in the first half.
Perhaps the most significant of all was an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on running Henderson, which killed what appeared to be a promising drive in the first quarter.
Not only that, but Carnell Tate dropped a pass in the end zone that would have given Ohio State a two-score lead.
Early on, the Buckeyes appeared to be ready to cruise again, as they opened things up with a 10-play, 64-yard drive that culminated in a nine-yard touchdown run by Quinshon Judkins.
But afterward, Ohio State's offense stalled for the remainder of the half until Henderson broke that big play. Yes, penalties played a significant role, but you also have to credit Texas' defense for buckling down and making some big stops.
Will Howard threw some darts early, but he was unable to really connect with Jeremiah Smith, who logged just one catch for three yards in the first 30 minutes.
Smith is going up against Jahdae Barron, who is arguably the best cornerback in the country, and the Longhorns are also throwing multiple defenders to Smith's side of the field whenever he touches the ball.
We'll see if the Buckeyes' offense can get it together in the second half, because you really have to wonder how much longer their defense will hold. We definitely saw some cracks in the unit before the half came to a close.
Perhaps Henderson's score will give Ohio State some much-needed momentum.