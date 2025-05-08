Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Shocking Ranking in New ESPN Top 25
The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a national championship and are among the most renown programs in the country. They are going to have an ultra-talented roster take the field this upcoming season as well.
How good will they be? Well, that's certainly up for debate as some see the Buckeyes as the best team in the country, but questions will undoubtedly loom, especially with a Big Ten conference that has several formidable sides. The biggest current question is who will be the team's starting quarterback and what will his ceiling be.
Ohio State football has transfer Will Howard lead the team last season, and he has since been drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers after using up all of his eligibility. That said, the Buckeyes will have the best receiver and the best defensive back in the country leading both sides of the ball.
That's why their most recent ranking via ESPN came as a major shock. Ohio State wasn't just outside the top-three teams in the nation but came in at No. 5. The only Big Ten team ahead of the Buckeyes was Penn State at No. 1. The real shock is Clemson at No. 2. Texas, Georgia and then Ohio State rounded out the top-five programs.
Here's what columnist Mark Schlabach said about the Buckeyes (note, this is only an excerpt and not his full breakdown).
"Whomever wins the job will be blessed with the best receiver corps in the sport, led by Smith and Tate. Klare caught 51 passes for 685 yards with four touchdowns at Purdue in 2024. There were heavy losses on defense too; linebacker Cody Simon, safety Lathan Ransom, defensive ends Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau, and cornerback Denzel Burke won't be easily replaced. Coach Ryan Day hired former Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia to replace Jim Knowles, who left for Penn State. Depth on the defensive line, especially in the interior, was a big concern coming out of spring practice," Schlabach wrote.
Citing the need for proven help on the defensive side makes sense. The Buckeyes had experience and now don't have as much proven talent. Without either coordinator from last season, there is unknowns on the coaching staff as well.
Regardless, this team will figure out and has the potential to be the best in college football yet again.